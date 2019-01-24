TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As the government shutdown drags on, the future of Housing and Urban Development funding is up in the air
The impact on citizens is significant, and some are being forced to choose between paying rent and buying medications.
Each week, Sandra Thompson divides her fourteen medications at her Troy, Missouri home. The Type 1 diabetic also battles a rare auto-immune disease called Wegener's.
Unable to work, she relies on disability and a non-profit that receives HUD funding to help pay rent.
“It's a lot of the reason why I chose the apartment,” she explained.
But after receiving a letter two days ago from the housing facility, Thompson is wondering how she'll pay for March rent.
"There is not enough money to make these payments for March if the government shutdown continues,” she said. “It's because our federal government can't get along and it's hurting all of us.”
Thousands across the St. Louis area who also rely on HUD funding are feeling Thompson's pain. The letter says payments after February are up in the air.
“Everybody's thinking the same thing I am, what are we going to do if we lose our homes?” she said.
HUD funding covers most of Thompson's rent, which allows her to use her disability money to pay for medication. If that funding dries up, she will have to come up the entirety of her rent, meaning she'll only have enough to afford one or the other.
On the backside of the notice, tenants are encouraged to share their concerns with elected officials. Thompson plans to call both Missouri Senators.
“We're the ones that voted you into office, why can't they try to sit down and say, ‘Look we'll compromise?’” she said.
If they don't, Thompson faces an impossible choice.
“My biggest fear is losing my home, I have nowhere else to go,” she said. “I'm going to lose everything.”
