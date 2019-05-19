JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Jefferson County family is making a new push to find answers after a woman went missing 14 years ago.
Amanda Jones disappeared at the Hillsboro Civic Center where she went to meet the father of her unborn child.
READ: New push underway to find Hillsboro mother and child who disappeared years ago.
On Sunday, a group of volunteers and K9's helped search the area for any clues that may help investigators.
With no doubt, it's been hard for her family. Her father told News 4 he wants the person responsible held accountable.
"It's easier to believe she's dead than to think she's being held against her will somewhere," Hubert Propst said. "I'm getting old and I want answers."
The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads them to Amanda Jones and her son, or to those involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.