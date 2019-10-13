PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Her daughter was gunned down inside her home while she was asleep upstairs. Now, a year later and the Major Case Squad is still working to find who shot and killed My’Leena Colvin.

"She didn't deserve that and I still say it again awhile year later," Keisha Hayes said.

The 20-year-old was shot multiple times in an apparent home invasion in Pine Lawn last October.

“It's been quiet for literally a little over a year now,” Hayes said. “Just trying to take each day at a time.”

While the seasons have changed, the pain she has felt for over a year has stayed the same.

The days since October 9, 2018 have felt more like months. Her daughter, was gunned down just a week after her 20th birthday.

“I feel like my life and my existence as I knew it changed forever,” Hayes said.

Hayes said the last thing she heard was her daughter's cry for help.

“I'm forever scarred and traumatized by the way my daughter had to leave this world,” Hayes said. “She didn't deserve that.”

Video from that night shows shattered glass and evidence markers lining the place Hayes used to call home.

One year later-- still no one in custody for robbing this woman of a bright future.

As Hayes and her family navigate through the struggle, she's begging anyone with information to come forward.

“I just want somebody to tell the truth,” Hayes said. “That's all I ask.”

News 4 reached out to investigators to see where this case stands but we’re still waiting to hear back.

The Major Case Squad is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information regarding Colvin's death, call the Major Case Squad tip line at 314-427-8000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.