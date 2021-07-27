SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 38-year-old St. Louis County man was arrested after choking his girlfriend and running over a police officer Sunday night.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said the officer responded to a domestic assault around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Starshire Court in Spanish Lake. Police said 38-year-old Larry Harris, of Jennings, punched his girlfriend repeatedly in the face after yelling, “B----, I’m finna to kill you.” At one point, Harris allegedly started strangling her until she lost consciousness.
When officers arrived,an officer asked Harris to show some identification as he was walking away from the apartment building. Harris told the officer his ID was in his car, but he tried to speed off once he got inside.
“The suspect ran over the officer’s right leg while speeding away,” a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department said describing the incident captured on body camera video.
The officer was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Harris is being held on a $500,000 cash bond on assault of a law enforcement officer and domestic assault charges.
