MARYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- It’s been a month since News 4 last heard from a couple whose wedding venue suddenly went into foreclosure after they paid thousands of dollars.
The couple was supposed to get married at Villa Marie Winery in Maryville but the venue suddenly closed last month. After our story aired, the owner contacted the couple and gave them a cashier’s check for $3,400, which was the amount of their original deposit.
News 4 contacted other couples, but no one else has received their deposit back.
“I haven’t heard anything from the owner at all and I’ve probably contacted her 20 times, and if you go to the winery everything’s locked up. There’s no one to get in contact with,” Amanda Fore said.
Fore and her fiancé, Zach Galbierz, are out $2,500. They said the worst part was being lied to.
“If she knew the business was going down this bad she should’ve been honest up front and stopped taking people’s money,” Fore told News 4.
Fore said she no longer wants to have a big wedding because the process has been nothing but stress.
“I have nothing set in stone for my wedding. I’m back to square one,” she said. “And, now we’re out $2,500.”
News 4 has learned several couples, including Fore and Galbierz, have contacted police. Police said those reports were submitted to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Their office said the case is still under investigation.
News 4 has tried numerous times to contact the owner of the winery, but has not heard back.
