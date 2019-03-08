WARRENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The mother of a 6-year-old girl is not happy after she said the bus dropped her off at wrong stop, causing her to wander home alone.
Warrenton resident Melinda Timmermeier says she is still trying to process what happened to her 6-year-old daughter Olivia on Wednesday.
Timmermeier relies on the bus to get her kindergartner to and from Rebecca Boone Elementary but she says Olivia was not dropped off at the right stop Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m aware that accidents happen but this is a big one,” said Timmermeier.
Timmermeier says she was at a meeting and had a friend waiting for her daughter at the house. On her way home, Timmermeier says she saw the bus and followed it but when Olivia didn’t get off, Timmermeier called the school.
“He said she got off with her brother. Olivia doesn’t have a brother in school,” Timmermeier said.
Frantic school officials helped Timmermeier search for Olivia. Almost 20 minutes later, she got a call from a friend saying Olivia walked in the door alone.
The Warren County School sent a statement saying a substitute driver dropped off Olivia at the wrong stop a half mile from home:
“On the afternoon of March 6, a student got off of her bus at the wrong stop which resulted in her walking home from a distance further than normal. There was a substitute driver driving the route and did not realize that this was not her stop. There was an adult at the stop as there normally is, and the driver simply did not verify that this was her parent. This was a mistake that was made, and we have already reviewed drop off policies with all of our full-time and substitute drivers. We will continue to do so going forward.
After the student was dropped off and it was reported that she was not at her home, a representative from our transportation office went to the home and other district personnel began to drive the route to see if they could find her.
Eighteen minutes after she got off the bus, a representative from the district arrived at the home, asked if she had made it there, at which time the student answered that yes, she was there, and peaked around the corner to confirm that.
Our transportation department was able to review video from another bus that shows the student walking home between the point where she was dropped off and her home.”
Timmermeier said she is glad her daughter is safe but added that she will be driving her daughter to school from now on.
The district says it has been reviewing its drop-off policies with all bus drivers and will continue to do so moving forward.
