VIRGINIA (CNN.com) -- Dr. Bill Trolenberg is remembered as a caring and well liked dentist.
"I used to come here and if you didn't have the money to pay he let you pay five, ten dollars a month until you paid if off, but he never refused you. He was a real nice guy," said Joseph D. Pennington, who knew Trolenberg.
On Wednesday at about 5:15, Trolenberg had just walked out of Deer Park Dental off of Jefferson Ave. in Newport News when someone shot and killed the 65-year old in the parking lot.
"It kind of hurt me you know cause he was a very fair man," said Pennington.
His family tells News 3 he had no enemies, and they don't get why this would've happened.
They're hoping someone recognizes him and gives them a call.
"Oh, it makes me very sad, very sad. He's the first dentist that ever made me feel good. He really made me feel good," said Pattie Kitchen, a patient of Trolenberg's.
Police continue to try to piece all of this together.
A forensic team searched through nearby grass to look for clues.
And this afternoon police held a prayer walk to call for healing.
His patients say this is going to take a while to get over.
"I'm at a loss for words and I'm sorry for his family and I hope he rests in peace," said Ahmed Yousef, another patient of Trolenberg's.
