'I love Tiffany': Donald Trump defends daughter after Madeleine Westerhout ousted from White House

President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on defending his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, on the heels of his longtime personal assistant's ouster.
Madeleine Westerhout was pushed out of the White House for sharing intimate details about Trump's family with reporters, multiple people tell CNN. Still, on Saturday, Trump called his former assistant "a very good person" while also reaffirming his love for his daughter in a tweet.
"While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don't think there would ever be reason to use it," Trump tweeted Saturday morning. "She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understand and forgave her! I love Tiffany, doing great!" Trump made a similar comment to reporters Friday about his daughter as he departed for Camp David.
Westerhout was forced to resign as executive assistant to the President on Thursday after Trump learned she had shared information with reporters at a recent off-the-record meeting, during which she didn't say her comments were off the record, according to sources familiar with her departure. A reporter divulged details about the dinner to White House staff, the people said.
Trump told reporters before departing for Camp David on Friday that Westerhout had "mentioned a couple of things about my children" at the dinner.
Trump praised her as "a very good person and I thought, I always felt she did a good job."
He said Westerhout had called him to discuss the dinner. She said she had been "drinking a little bit," Trump said.
Trump noted that the dinner was off the record, but he said, "Nevertheless, you don't say things. You don't say certain things, so it was too bad."
CNN's Betsy Klein, Kaitlan Collins, Jim Acosta, Noah Gray and Pamela Brown contributed to this report
