(KMOV.com) - Employees at Children's Hospital surprised a hardworking coworker for her 92nd birthday on Tuesday.
Velma Hunt, who is also known as Ms. Hunt or Grandma, has worked at the Children's Hospital for more than 60 years. She still works three, 12-hour shifts each week, greeting families and children needing care.
"Ms. Hunt is our pillar of the emergency room," a coworker said.
But COVID-19 has kept that pillar out of the hospital for almost six weeks. Each year, her colleagues celebrate her birthday, and despite being apart, this year was no different.
Staff members decorated their cars with balloons, signs, and streamers. A caravan of Velma's biggest fans then honked and waved as they drove down her block.
"I love each and every one of them," Hunt said.
Hunt smiled and waved, elated to see her coworkers for the first time in weeks. She says she can't wait to get back to work.
