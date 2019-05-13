ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Alydia Johnson was a music lover and a performer. The 15-year-old Kirkwood High School sophomore was an artist and creative thinker with a big smile.
She seemed like many high school students; full of energy with a bright future ahead. Unfortunately, like many of her peers, she also battled emotional pain.
The night of April 10th, Johnson’s mother Emmy Hamlin found her in her bedroom. She had taken her own life.
“We talked about so much, but yet there are things that were so deep to her that she didn't even want me to know,” Hamiln said. “I'm still at a loss to try to wrap my head around the fact that she's not here.”
Hamlin isn’t alone in her grief.
According to the Centers For Disease Control, the number of children and teens going to the hospital for suicide attempts has more than doubled nationwide over the last 10 years.
Locally, the problem is just as bad. Kim Quayle, the emergency director for St. Louis Children's Hospital, said the number of kids and teens coming into the ER for suicidal thoughts and attempts has gone up 10 percent every year for the last five years.
“We see very young children surprisingly, sometimes as young as five or six years of age, who say they want to harm themselves,” she said.
When the kids come into the ER, there isn't a dedicated space for them to be treated.
Sometimes they have to wait more than a day in the emergency department until a space opens up at one of the other units.
In response, St. Louis Children's Hospital has plans to address the influx of patients in need of psychiatric care. By August, there will have a brand new in-patient psychiatric unit that will have 14 dedicated beds.
But Hamlin said treatment should start at home, before a child reaches the hospital.
“We're talking to our kids about drugs and alcohol and sex and those are all very real dangers that kids are facing, but we need to talk about mental health and how to handle it,” she said.
The hope is to save young lives and prevent more parents from experiencing the grief Hamlin now lives with every day.
“I don't know what we're going to do with her room now. It's just kinda her museum until we decide how to move forward from here,” she said. “I'll never be the same. I am forever changed as a person, as a mom.”
