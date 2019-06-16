ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One St. Louis Blues fan who flew to St. Louis all the way from across the planet is leaving the city soon.
Gerard Bos came to St. Louis to see the Blues snatch the Stanley Cup earlier in the season.
Sunday, he tweeted he'll be leaving St. Louis on Monday but said it was a blast he'll have to come back.
Last day! Some meetups, didnt have time to meet u all. Tried, but there are so many kind & caring #stlblues people. Guess I’ll have to come back😉Monday 11.30 AM I fly & fairytale of me watching @StLouisBlues win The Cup is over😪Keep eye out for my thank you video later💛💙 pic.twitter.com/0irXsqUJOA— Gerard-DutchBluesFan (@Dutch_Bluesfan) June 16, 2019
St. Louis Blues fans raised enough money to bring Bos from Amsterdam.
Bos tweeted on Saturday the Stanley Cup parade and rally were both 'unbelievable.'
Parade: unbelievable.Rally: unbelievable.I LOVE IT!!!! And incredible how many people are here.LETS HAVE PAAAARTYYYYY#Stlblues pic.twitter.com/IoWyMSfYlR— Gerard-DutchBluesFan (@Dutch_Bluesfan) June 15, 2019
WATCH: 'I get to go because of the people here;' 'Dutch Blues Fan' thankful for those who helped him get to Game 4
Bos has been a Blues fan since 1994 and said he often stayed up past midnight to watch the Blues play.
READ: 'Dutch Blues Fan' will be at Game 6 thanks to generosity of businessman
