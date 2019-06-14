ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Stores selling St. Louis Blues clothing have been filled with customers wanting to buy Blues Stanley Cup Champions shirts to wear to Saturday’s parade. But the shirts have been periodically selling out till the stores can resupply.
Joyce Evans spoke to News 4 at the Rally House store in Brentwood.
"We'd already been down to St. Louis and we didn't get much there but we thought we'll try it," Evans said. "We got really lucky when they brought a whole new shipment in."
John Lauff arrived at 5:30 a.m. to be the first in line. He said after the store opened the crowd got so big things turned pretty hectic so he stepped in to help the staff. After that, Lauff said, the manager offered him a job.
“Then she finally said, no seriously, give me your information and I'll get you on the clock," Lauff said. "I was like okay sure why not."
Some customers came to the store looking or items to give as gifts.
"I really wanted to get my dad the official shirt for Father's Day," Grace Ponciroli said.
Store officials said they started the day with a shipment of 100 boxes of Stanley Cup items but by mid-day most of the shirts had sold out. Another shipment of 100 boxes arrived shortly before 6 p.m. and the buying frenzy started up again.
Some customer, like Madeline Curry, were at the store to get a wide variety of Blues items.
“I got the whole family a t-shirt, one mug and a couple of onesies for the babies," Curry said.
