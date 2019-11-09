VALLEY PARK , Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was fatally stabbed by a neighbor during a fight in Valley Park overnight.
Timothy Rall, 37, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree assault.
Police say he and neighbor Anthony Morgan got into argument in the 700 block Vest Avenue, near Interstate 44 and Route 141, around 2 a.m.
During the argument, a witness said he heard Rall say, "I'll do 15 to life over this."
Morgan and Rall then got into a struggle before the the witness tried to break up the fight. Rall then stabbed him twice, police say. Rall also stabbed Morgan, who later died.
Rall then fled into St. Louis City where he was later arrested.
Rall is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
