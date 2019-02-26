MARYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Imagine if two months before your wedding your venue suddenly closed and you lost thousands of dollars. That’s the reality Mary Routier and her fiancé, Joey, who said they are living after their wedding venue went into foreclosure.
“It’s frustrating and it’s upsetting. It almost feels like someone took our money and ran away with it,” Routier told News 4.
Mary and her fiancé chose to have their April wedding at Villa Marie Winery. They said they knew something was wrong when their January tasting was abruptly rescheduled for earlier this month.
“The day before the tasting we got an email saying the winery had been sold and we would have to reschedule for the tasting,” Routier explained. “Then, we couldn’t get in touch with anyone.”
The couple went to the winery to get answers when the venue tried to reschedule their tasting a second time. They found the owner, who told them—worst case scenario—they would get their deposit back but have to find a new venue.
“The owner told us she was going through a rough time. The winery was being sold and there were two owners that were interested, and they were going to keep the winery completely the same. She did tell us that if things didn’t work out at the court date she had Tuesday, she would let us know and she would give us all of our money back Wednesday,” Routier tells News 4.
It was a different story when Routier’s fiancé went to the winery Wednesday.
“My fiancé went up there and it’s closed. Just completely closed, and we couldn’t get in touch with anyone.”
News 4 also went to the winery one day after Mary’s fiancé. There was a closed sign on the gate, the doors were locked, and there was no sign of the owner.
According to court documents, the winery went into foreclosure last week. The owner filed for bankruptcy more than a year ago.
The couple now says they’re out $3,400.
“Foreclosure doesn’t happen overnight. You’ve known and you could’ve given people their money back a long time ago,” Routier said.
Mary and Joey told News 4 they still plan to get married in April, but they said it will be tough if they don’t get their money back.
“I really do understand that people go through hard times, but you can’t put people in bad situations just because you’ve gotten yourself into one,” she said.
News 4 has repeatedly tried to get in touch with the owner of Villa Marie Winery. We’ve called, sent Facebook messages and sent emails.
Villa Marie posted the following message to Facebook Friday:
On February 19th, 2019 First Mid-Illinois Bank foreclosed on Villa Marie Winery and took immediate possession of the winery. Please send any and all inquiries to First Mid-Illinois Bank – Lisa Fowler at the Goshen Branch 6816 Goshen Rd, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Phone number 618-656-6122.
News 4 called First Mid-Illinois Bank. An employee said First Mid-Illinois does have anything to do with property operations and directed people to Villa Marie.
News 4 also spoke to a lawyer who said it is illegal for a business to take a deposit and then be foreclosed on, but suing for fraud can be tough because the business is likely broke. The lawyer suggested reporting the business to the Attorney General’s consumer fraud department, to the Better Business Bureau and consider filing a police report.
News 4 checked in with the Madison County Prosecutor’s office, which said victims should file a police report with the Maryville Police Department.
Officials with the Maryville Chamber of Commerce said they are willing to help couples find a new venue. You can find their contact information here.
