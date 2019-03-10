ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A drive-by-shooting took the life of a 22-year-old Indiana woman while she was on vacation in St. Louis last week.
Shaquayla Garvin traveled from Fort Wayne, Indiana to St. Louis to visit some of her friends.
Her father, Marcus Jackson, said he's still in disbelief how she left home for a simple vacation and now she's gone.
"You don't expect to get a call that your child is gone and on top of that a victim of violence," Jackson said.
Investigators told Jackson his daughter was killed in a drive-by-shooting while she was sitting in a car.
Jackson said family will be looking after the four children Garvin leaves behind.
Right now, Jackson said funeral plans are on hold until the family works to raise money to bring Garvin back to Indiana.
"Bringing her back is already looking close to $2,000," Jackson said. "I just want to see her one more time."
The family started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral expenses.
