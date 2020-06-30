ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s been over a week since a gunman shot three women inside a North County Applebee’s, critically injuring two and killing a mother of two.
39-year-old Lakeisha Finch was one of three people shot inside the restaurant.
She remains hospitalized but is now out of the ICU.
"I really don't sleep, I haven't had any appetite, I am just hurt and I just want to know why," said Kim Roddy, Lakeisha's mother.
She says her daughter is bright, bubbly and independent. She's known as an athlete and an avid volunteer at her church, West Central Church of Christ, where she helps with youth organizations and Meals on Wheels.
“She said the gentleman walked up to her, tapped her on the shoulder, then shot her point blank,” said Lakeisha's sister, Latonjia Roddy.
The suspect, Courtney Washington, faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of assault and three counts of armed criminal action. Police say they still can't find any connection between the suspect and victims.
Investigators say there is still not a motive behind the shooting.
Latonjia says her sister was rushed to Mercy Hospital, after that bullet traveled through her neck, narrowly missing her spinal cord.
The 39-year-old is now able to talk and even smile but is extremely swollen.
“We're hopeful because if she doesn't have major trauma to her spine, she should be able to recover,” said Latonjia.
As Finch continues to heal, her sister says she's still numb knowing her best friend is gone. Kimberly Penton, a mother of two, was killed sitting alongside Finch during the shooting. Her sister says her and Penton were inseparable. The two met through a kickball league over a decade ago.
“She basically saw her friend pass away and she continued hearing gunshots, she closed her eyes, prayed to God and played dead and then someone came to assist her,” Latonjia said.
“Words can't explain how I feel, I am angry, very angry,” said Latonjia.
Lakeshia's family wants answers from the person who almost killed their daughter and robbed her of her best friend.
Latonjia said faith and family is getting her through this difficult time. She said her sister is grateful for the support from the community. If you’d like to help their family with expenses they have setup a GoFundMe page.
