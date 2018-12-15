SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- A south St. Louis woman is out of $20,000 after thieves stole her tiny home overnight.
Meghan Panu says she’s spent two years pouring her time and sweat into her tiny home.
“My goal was to live in it full time,” said Panu.
Panu parked her 20 foot cedar home near Gravois and Michigan Friday night. She was stunned by the news that someone had stolen the home Saturday.
"You hear about stolen cars trailers all the time but this is a stolen house. So it's shocking in so many ways and it sticks out," said Panu.
She says somehow thieves hitched the home to the back of a pickup truck and drove off with the home.
Panu says she’s been going through surveillance cameras from nearby businesses trying to spot who took the home.
Some residents say they saw a person driving red Ford pickup truck near Grand, pulling the home.
“It sticks out, it’s tempting to take but I put a lot of love and passion and effort into this project ,so I just want it back,” said Panu.
Anyone who spots the home or have more information should contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police or send tips to Panu's Facebook page.
