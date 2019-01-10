ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City police are investigating multiple recent highway shootings, including four since the start of the new year.
Corona Williams said her daughter’s father was shot five days before Christmas on I-44 near the 7th Street exit ramp.
“I just tell her that Daddy is gone, he's not coming back.”
Investigators believe 32-year-old Varnoil White was targeted. Once the suspects fired, police said White lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another car.
The other drive suffered minor injuries. Police are still searching for the suspects. Williams is one of many who’ve lost a loved one due to violence on the interstates.
St. Louis City Police confirm 28 shootings on the highway in 2018 and 33 in 2017.
News 4 reached out to Missouri Highway Patrol and the St. Louis Police Department to find out if anything is being done to make highways safer.
Both agencies said there are no plans to patrol highways more extensively than they already do.
Williams said she’d like more cameras on the highway and increased patrols to help give families closure.
"It's a pain that should nobody really have to experience,” she said.
