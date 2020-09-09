ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A home was left leveled after an overnight explosion in north St. Louis.
Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Newhouse after the explosion around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The home where the explosion occurred was destroyed and a nearby home were damaged in the blast.
[Watch: Nest Camera captures moment home exploded]
“I just heard a loud boom. So, in the midst of me going upstairs trying to look at my cameras to see what was going on, I couldn’t see nothing because my camera had went black,” neighbor Verneta Haughton said. “So, I opened up my son’s room to look in his room to see what was going on and I saw nothing, but fire and I was like, damn a house had blew up.”
Haughton told News 4 the blast damaged her home and she was thankful that her children were not home at the time because their rooms are where the damage was seen.
The owner of the home where the explosion occurred was not home at the time of the incident but said she received calls and texts from people asking if her family was safe.
"It wasn't until I got the text message from a woman I don't hardly know, and she said, 'are you okay? Are you alive? You know they're looking for you, I'm positive that was your house I saw in the news.' I was just frantic, so I tried calling the fire station up here on Salisbury and the phone just kept ringing, I wanted to let them know we were okay. But, I had no idea the magnitude of what happened to this house until I saw it. It's unbelievable," said Rochelle Merollis.
Merollis said her fiance was at the home about 10 minutes before the explosion occurred. She said they were in the process of moving to a new home but everything they had was in the home on Newhouse.
