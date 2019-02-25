SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Surveillance video shows a woman being carjacked in the Tower Grove South neighborhood on Friday night.
The woman, who did not want to be identified, was outside her home off Roger and Parker Avenue when she was carjacked around 10:30 p.m. Video shows her getting out of her car as three men are seen walked down street. One suspect then pulls out a gun and demands her keys.
“My own experience was very frightening. I was really surprised, I thought I didn’t want to die. I saw the gun, I dropped the keys,” she said.
The video shows her backing away from her car before the three suspects hop in and take off in her 2019 Kia Sorento.
“I think I was in the right place at the wrong time,” said the woman.
Moments later, she flagged down another driver for help. That person stopped and another neighbor came out to lend a hand as she sat on the curb waiting for police.
“When I started screaming, a bunch of my neighbors came outside,” said the victim.
The search is still on for the suspects.
Monday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced a new proposal intended to keep carjackers behind bars, who currently only face robbery charges.
if the bill becomes law, penalties for carjackers would be tougher because they would be charged with motor vehicle hijacking. Penalties would also be stricter if the suspect targets the elderly, disabled or children.
In 2018, St. Louis City reported more than 300 carjackings.
