EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Eureka St. Louis Bread Co. became a saving grace for several drivers who were stuck in traffic on I-44 Friday night.
The restaurant became a shelter to many drivers.
Jeanann Tornetto is the Panera assistant manager for the Eureka location. She told News 4 she stayed open through the night despite corporate telling her to close early Friday night.
"I just couldn't turn people away," Tornetto said. "It just did not seem right in any way."
People eventually started calling her the 'Mayor of Panera Town.'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.