ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - In a Facebook post, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says she has received racist threats.
Gardner shared photos of the threats on Friday where racist language was used, another said "I hope you get the virus."
In the posts, Gardner says she is a target because she wants to change the criminal justice system and because she's the city's first black circuit attorney.
She also encourages city residents to get out and vote on August 4, the day of the Democratic primary in Missouri.
News 4 has reached out to St. Louis City police to see if the threats had been reported and if so, are being investigated. We are waiting on a response.
Jeff Roorda with the St. Louis Police Officers Association, who is mentioned in Gardners' posts, sent the following statement:
The St. Louis Police Officers Association condemns racism in any and all forms. Our membership is made up of a diverse group of law enforcement professionals of every race, creed, color, age, gender and sexual orientation. We represent more African-Americans and more minorities than any other police organization in the St. Louis region and we fight for equality and fair treatment of those members every day. Our members, in turn, brave the streets of the nation's deadliest city placing themselves in harm's way to make life safer for crime victims who, in this city, are disproportionately people of color. We find the vile remarks and threatening language directed at Ms. Gardner in the letter she made public, repulsive and reprehensible. We have been harshly critical of Ms. Gardner over the years because of the way she has failed the victims we fight so hard for. So, Ms. Gardner's accusations that we have some how inspired this are bogus. Our members and supporters understand it's okay to criticize someone for their performance but it's never okay to attack them because of their skin color. This is the work of someone inspired by hate not legitimate criticisms.
