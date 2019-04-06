ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Mandy Jackson said she’s speaking out to warn other dog owners.
After her former dog trainer with Alastar K-9 was charged with misdemeanor animal abuse.
“I hope she can never train again,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the owner Capri Teague chocked her 8-month-old Goldendoodle “Cash” during a training session.
“I trusted her, a lot of people trusted her and she hasn’t shown me any sign of remorse,” Jackson said.
It happened back in February when she took Cash and his brother to Teague for training.
She said she and her 9-year-old son were present during this session when Teague allegedly placed the dog on a treadmill.
“When cash got on there he immediately wanted to get off,” Jackson said.
Days after the session, Jackson said her dog was having trouble breathing.
Court documents say during the session Cash started struggling, and Teague allegedly continued to pull on the leash leaving the treadmill running.
“I immediately stood up and I was like Capri he’s pooping on the floor and she said I don’t care and yanking him, and at that point she’d already drugged him through his poop,” Jackson said.
Documents say Cash suffered from a severe pulmonary edema.
Days later he was euthanized.
News 4 went by the home where Teague runs her training.
No one came to the door or answered our phone calls.
The company’s website says Teague has extensive experience in training, and their mission is to create lasting relationships between owners and their dogs.
A relationship Jackson said Teague took from her family.
“For what she did it’s only going to be a misdemeanor and that shouldn’t be,” Jackson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.