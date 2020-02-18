ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s been almost three years since Lauren Allsup woman reported a sexual assault to police, and after nearly 1,000 days of waiting, she said she’s still no closer to getting any answers in the case.
That time waiting has been painful.
“I cannot sleep at night,” she said. “Most of the nights I stay up because of night terrors triggers.”
In May of 2017, Allsup went out with friends to a bar in south St. Louis. A part of her memory from that night is gone, but she remembers what happened when she regained consciousness.
“I remember singing karaoke at this bar and the next thing I know, I was waking up to this guy on top of me,” she said.
Allsup said the man was an acquaintance and while she doesn't know how she got to his house, but knew she'd been raped.
She said she went to the nearest QuickTrip and called police, then filed a report. Then she went to the hospital to get a rape kit, which cost her $1,600.
“I thought I was going to get answers right away,” Allsup said.
Now in 2020, she's still waiting for them. She said she's made upward of 100 calls to police and visited the Circuit Attorney's Office, but can't find out where her case stands.
“We've called sex crimes several times, they never answer the phone. When we went up to the Circuit Attorney’s Office we got, ‘Sorry, we forgot about your case.’”
St. Louis police confirm the man in Allsup’s report was taken into custody a week after the reported rape, but no charges have ever been filed. Investigators said the case is still under investigation.
But Allsup has spent years waiting for closure, and is wondering if she will ever get answers.
“I haven't been the same since,” she said. “How are you supposed to heal when you know that the bad guy is still out there?”
The Circuit Attorney’s Office said the charges were refused because they needed additional labs and evidence from police. A spokesperson with the office said they followed up multiple times with the police department, but the information was never provided.
