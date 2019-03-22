ALORTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for a teen who went missing from her family’s Alorton apartment on Monday.
Authorities are searching for Karmen Pitts, 14. She lives in the Greystone Apartments with her mother.
"I haven't been able to sleep," Karmen's mother Patrice said. "I haven't slept since Monday."
Patrice said she thought her daughter was going to an aunt's place just a short walk away from their home. She said it's not like her daughter to just disappear.
"As a parent, every time I go to put my other kids asleep, and she's not there it's tearing me up," Patrice said.
Police say she was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a flower print, black pants with a flower print and a gray hoodie.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Alorton police at 618-271-4591 or 618-825-2681.
