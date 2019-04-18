In February, Forster was found guilty of first-degree murder in Officer Snyder’s death following over four hours of jury deliberations. Thursday, Forster received the mandatory sentence in the case, which is life in prison without parole because prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty.
Elizabeth Snyder, widow of slain St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder, walks past Trenton E. Forster, left, after delivering a victim impact statement at Forester's sentencing hearing Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Clayton, Mo. Forster, 20, was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 shooting death police officer Blake Snyder. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Trenton E. Forster speaks during his sentencing hearing Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Clayton, Mo. Forster, 20, was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in the 2016 shooting death of St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Trenton E. Forster, second from right, turns around to speak during his sentencing hearing as Forster's attorney, Stephen Reynolds, left, and St. Louis County Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr listen Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Clayton, Mo. Forster, 20, was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in the 2016 shooting death of St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Elizabeth Snyder, right, is consoled by St. Louis County police chief Jon Belmar, left, following the sentencing for Trenton E. Forster Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Clayton, Mo. Forster, 20, was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in the 2016 shooting death of St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis County Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr speaks to Trenton E. Forster, right, during a sentencing hearing for Forster Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Clayton, Mo. Forster, 20, was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 shooting death of St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Trenton Forster enters St. Louis County Circuit Court for sentencing for his conviction in the killing of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Kerr listens to the victim impact statement of Elizabeth Snyder, widow of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, during the sentencing of Snyder's killer Trenton Forster on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Elizabeth Snyder, widow of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, is assisted by Lisa Jones after speaking to St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Kerr about her husband during the sentencing of Snyder's killer Trenton Forster on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Elizabeth Snyder, widow of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, walks to her seat after speaking before St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Kerr about her husband during the sentencing of Snyder's killer Trenton Forster on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis County Police Officer John Becker, the partner of slain officer Blake Snyder, finishes a victim impact statement in St. Louis County Circuit Court during the sentencing of Snyder's killer Trenton Forster on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Elizabeth Snyder, wife of slain St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, and Dick Snyder, Blake Snyder's father, react to the sentencing of Trenton Forster in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Trenton Forster speaks to the Snyder family and St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Kristine Kerr after being sentenced to life without parole for the killing of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Forster's lawyer Stephen Reynolds is at left. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Trenton Forster speaks to the Snyder family and St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Kristine Kerr after being sentenced to life without parole for the killing of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Forster's lawyer Stephen Reynolds is at left. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar embraces Elizabeth Snyder, the widow of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, following the sentencing of Trenton Forster in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Elizabeth Snyder, widow of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, passes her husband's killer Trenton Forster (left) after speaking to St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Kerr before Forster's sentencing on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Trenton E. Forster is seen during his sentencing hearing Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Clayton, Mo. Forster, 20, was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in the 2016 shooting death of St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Peggy Snyder, mother of slain St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder, walks past Trenton E. Forster, left, after delivering a victim impact statement at Forester's sentencing hearing Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Clayton, Mo. Forster, 20, was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 shooting death police officer Blake Snyder. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis County Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr, right, listens as Elizabeth Snyder, widow of St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder, delivers a victim impact statement during the sentencing for Trenton E. Forster Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Clayton, Mo. Forster, 20, was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in the 2016 shooting death of St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis County Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr speaks to Trenton E. Forster during a sentencing hearing for Forster Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Clayton, Mo. Forster, 20, was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison for the 2016 shooting death of St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
During sentencing, Forster said he hadn't planned on speaking, but upon hearing the victim impact statements, he wanted to apologize to Snyder's family.
At sentencing for Trenton Forster he said he didn’t plan to say anything but after hearing victim impact statements said, “I apologize to Mr Snyder’s family. Also said “ I’m not a piece of sh**.” Claimed prosecution did him wrong. @KMOV
At Trenton Forster sentencing he apologized but criticized prosecution, said he didn’t like getting his picture taken. Judge cut him off, sentenced him to life w/o parole & then he was escorted out. @KMOVpic.twitter.com/WHWNX0rAU8
Officer Snyder was responding to a disturbance call in October 2016 in the suburban Green Park area when he was fatally shot. Police said Forster fired at Officer Snyder immediately after he arrived at the scene and got out of his vehicle.
Snyder, a four-year veteran of the police department, was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting. Snyder left behind a wife and a 2-year-old son.
His wife, Elizabeth, spoke at the sentencing, saying she did not prepare remarks, but spoke from the heart.
"I tried many times to put words on paper about what I was going to say. But it's difficult to write down everything that is going through your mind in the last two-and-a-half, almost three years now," she said. "So I knew I was going to have to get up there and face the judge and then it would come to me, and it did. It came from my heart, so thankfully it came out the right way."
Elizabeth said she wanted to let Forster that she forgave him, her late husband forgave him and God forgives him. But she stressed forgiveness doesn't mean they will forget his actions.
"I wanted him to always remember what he did, always remember Blake's face, and always remember the future he yanked away from us," she said. "God says we have to forgive in order to live a happy life, so I have chosen to forgive him. It was very difficult. It doesn't mean it was easy, but it was the right thing to do."
At the sentencing, Judge Kristine Kerr said:
"Although there are many gathered here today, for this tragic case, it would do us well to remember that every criminal case bears the face of a defendant and many cases are scarred with the faces of victims. All who come, victims and defendants alike, along with their families, have suffered losses and traumas that have marked their path to the courthouse on that day. As Mark Twain once said about history, 'The past does not repeat itself, but it rhymes.' The same is true for those who appear before the court in criminal cases. The faces change, the facts vary, but the rhythm of harm, loss and sorrow repeats itself, over and over and over. It does so again today."
