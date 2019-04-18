ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The sentence for Trenton Forster, the man convicted of killing St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder, was announced Thursday afternoon.

In February, Forster was found guilty of first-degree murder in Officer Snyder’s death following over four hours of jury deliberations. Thursday, Forster received the mandatory sentence in the case, which is life in prison without parole because prosecutors declined to seek the death penalty.

During sentencing, Forster said he hadn't planned on speaking, but upon hearing the victim impact statements, he wanted to apologize to Snyder's family. 

He also said "I'm not a piece of sh**t,"and said prosecutors "did him wrong." 

He also complained about having his picture taken, but the judge cut him off and handed down the sentence. 

Officer Snyder was responding to a disturbance call in October 2016 in the suburban Green Park area when he was fatally shot. Police said Forster fired at Officer Snyder immediately after he arrived at the scene and got out of his vehicle.

Snyder, a four-year veteran of the police department, was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting. Snyder left behind a wife and a 2-year-old son.

His wife, Elizabeth, spoke at the sentencing, saying she did not prepare remarks, but spoke from the heart. 

"I tried many times to put words on paper about what I was going to say. But it's difficult to write down everything that is going through your mind in the last two-and-a-half, almost three years now," she said. "So I knew I was going to have to get up there and face the judge and then it would come to me, and it did. It came from my heart, so thankfully it came out the right way."

Elizabeth said she wanted to let Forster that she forgave him, her late husband forgave him and God forgives him. But she stressed forgiveness doesn't mean they will forget his actions. 

"I wanted him to always remember what he did, always remember Blake's face, and always remember the future he yanked away from us," she said. "God says we have to forgive in order to live a happy life, so I have chosen to forgive him. It was very difficult. It doesn't mean it was easy, but it was the right thing to do." 

At the sentencing, Judge Kristine Kerr said:

"Although there are many gathered here today, for this tragic case, it would do us well to remember that every criminal case bears the face of a defendant and many cases are scarred with the faces of victims. All who come, victims and defendants alike, along with their families, have suffered losses and traumas that have marked their path to the courthouse on that day. As Mark Twain once said about history, 'The past does not repeat itself, but it rhymes.' The same is true for those who appear before the court in criminal cases. The faces change, the facts vary, but the rhythm of harm, loss and sorrow repeats itself, over and over and over. It does so again today." 

