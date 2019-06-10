BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Ballwin resident returned from vacation to find a python!
The police department said the python was found in a pantry after the resident, Araminta Miles, returned to her apartment following her trip from Jamaica. Miles went to pantry to feed her dog.
"I sat down on my stool like this, and am down here looking through the can goods. and something just said, 'Turn around to look' and it looked like a scarf. So, there is no way a scarf could be in my closet," Miles said.
She said she realized it was snake. It turned out to be a ball python.
"I was on the phone with my friends and was like, 'There is a snake in my apartment, bye!," she said.
She got help from her complex's leasing office and ended up getting help from Ballwin police.
An officer wrangled the snake and was able to hold it until animal control removed it, “hopefully by at least three continental US States in the distance,” the police department posted on Facebook.
Miles said she does not know who the snake belongs to, where it came from or how it got in her apartment.
"I was scared. I have a phobia of snakes. I don't like snakes. I have a pet dog, that's it," said Miles.
Ballwin police said they are looking for the owner, saying they are not yet if he or she is trouble.
Around the St. Louis area, rules that govern what type of snake someone can own vary.
