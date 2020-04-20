ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A video posted to social media over the weekend of a classic car show in south St. Louis County had residents upset after participants were seen ignoring social distancing guidelines.
It was meant to be a small gathering of people each sitting in their own classic cars, but it spiraled into something much more.
“It started off with just a casual conversation with a friend of mine locked down with this COVID and reminiscing about the past,” said Jason LiCavoli.
So LiCavoli, a car fanatic, created a Facebook group called "Cruising Lindbergh," hoping for it to be an outlet for he and his friends to relive their days driving classic cars.
“We did that for about a week, then someone said we should go cruising around Lindbergh like we used to,” he said.
He made an invite on Facebook, encouraging a couple hundred people to meet in the Ronnie's Cinema Parking lot on Saturday, April 18 from 7-10 p.m.
“Rule number one was stay in your car and as soon as I got there, there were a lot of people standing out of their cars,” LiCavoli said.
Video of the event posted to the group shows hundreds of cars and large groups of people, all in a crowd without concern for recommended social distancing.
LiCavoli says it wasn't just his event; other car groups joined in too.
“The police were there the whole time. I saw multiple police just watching over, they were aware of what was happening,” he said. “I was surprised they weren't shutting it down early.”
St. Louis County Police tell News 4 no arrests or citations were issued.
LiCavoli said he's apologetic his plan for old-fashioned fun snowballed into more than he bargained for.
“I had no idea there would be that many people,” he said.
St. Louis County police referred News 4 to the county counselor's office, when asked why no citations were issued. We have not heard back.
In response, LiCavoli said an event like that won't be happening again.
