ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Blues fan from the Netherlands is attending Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final after other fans raised money for his flight.
The man known on Twitter as “Dutch Blues Fan” previously said he hoped to be in town for Game 4.
The man said he’s been a Blues fan since 1994 and often stays up in the middle of the night to watch the games.
Other fans started a GoFundme to get the fan, Gerard Bos, from Amsterdam to St. Louis for Game 4. He said wants to thank everyone from the bottom of his heart for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
I AM IN THE BUILDING.Dutch Blues fan in the house, people!!! #stlblues @StLouisBlues @Enterprise_Cntr pic.twitter.com/SEsJZ1LbB7— Gerard-DutchBluesFan (@Dutch_Bluesfan) June 3, 2019
"I know how special this is because I realize that there are lots of people here in this city who've never been to a Stanley Cup Final game, obviously waited their whole life for it and then I get to go because of the people here," he said.
UN-BE-LIEVE-ABLE!😄 You may have seen the campaign some #stlblues fans came up with to get me to St. Louis from Amsterdam. Well, somebody donated 1350 dollar!!! 😱 It means I’ll fly to STL! No idea if I can get a ticket for a @StLouisBlues game! But see u there!?😃 BIG THANK U😃 pic.twitter.com/QxFRc91FEK— Gerard-DutchBluesFan (@Dutch_Bluesfan) May 27, 2019
Monday, someone saw him walking and handed him $20, saying 'lunch is on me.'
Bos says he plans to stay in St. Louis until the series ends. If he has any leftover money, he says he will donate it to a St. Louis charity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.