ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- 21-year-old Jaylen Walker is confined to a hospital bed Tuesday after an altercation in a Target parking lot ended with him being shot in the back.
Walker, who worked as a delivery driver for Amazon, pulled into the parking lot of the Target Plaza on Mexico Road and Muegge Road in St. Charles Tuesday afternoon to drop off items.
When he did, he parked in handicapped spot.
65-year-old Larry Thomlinson saw Walker park there and took a photo of his vehicle on his way into the store. Prosecutors said when he came out of the store, he walked directly up to Walker's vehicle and confronted him.
According to authorities, during the argument Thomlinson punched Walker and the two ended up on the ground.
As Walker got up, police say he saw a handgun in Thomlinson’s waistband and began to back away. When he turned to run back to his vehicle, police say Thomlinson drew his gun and shot him in the back.
The bullet hit Walker’s spine, paralyzing him from the waist down.
When he spoke to reporters for the first time, he said he was trying to stay positive, even making jokes to ease his family’s pain.
“You know, justice is being served. Justice is being served,” he said. “I’ll be fine. Like I’ve been telling everyone, I forgave that man already. “
Thomlinson was arrested at the Famous Footwear near where the shooting happened and cooperated with investigators.
Wednesday, St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar announced his office had charged Thomlinson with first degree assault and armed criminal action; noting that he was the aggressor throughout the entire incident and had plenty of opportunities to stop the confrontation.
“This guy was somebody who should have known better,” Lohmar said. “He’s been through the St. Charles Citizens Police Academy not once, but twice. He has his concealed carry permit. So he knows when he’s authorized and when he’s not authorized to discharge a weapon.”
Walker has a one-year-old son, and said Wednesday he wants to be strong throughout his recovery for the sake of his child.
His family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his medical bills.
