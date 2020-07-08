FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. (CBS News) -- A Florida man has been fired from his job as an insurance agent after his videotaped tirade when asked to wear a face mask at a Costco Wholesale store drew a massive audience on social media.
The video posted Monday on Twitter shows a man wearing flip-flops and a red T-shirt emblazoned with "Running the world since 1776" shouting in the store after reportedly being asked why he was not wearing a face covering, as required at all Costco locations.
Florida insurance agent fired after mask meltdown at Costco
Screaming "I feel threatened," "back off," and worse, the man lurched in a menacing manner towards an employee who came to the aid of an elderly woman who had asked about his lack of a face covering.
The incident at a Fort Myers Costco occurred June 26, and involved a man later identified by multiple news outlets as Daniel Maples, an insurance agent for Ted Todd Insurance.
Billy Corben, a Miami film maker who posted the video, said one of the customers who drew Maples's wrath credited Costco for escorting Maples out of the store and ensuring he'd left before helping the elderly customer to her car.
The insurance company soon posted its own tweet, disavowing the behavior shown in the videotape and saying the "former employee" had been fired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.