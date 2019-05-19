ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A record number of people showed up to run in the "Make Tracks 5K" at the St. Louis Zoo on Sunday morning.
The course is unique in that it takes runners a little over three miles around the zoo and past the animal exhibits.
The zoo animals are used to people with over 20,000 visitors every weekend. The keepers say this kind of crowd is good engagement and enrichment for the animals.
Six-year-old Connor High was one of 5,000 runners participating at the sold-out event.
"I feel really proud," High said. "I saw giraffes and jaguars and lots of other stuff."
The money raised from this run goes back to the animals.
"Proceeds from this support the zoo's mission and that mission supports all of our breeding programs and conservation efforts," Steve Bircher said. He is the Curator of Mammals at the St. Louis Zoo.
The race was sponsored by the St. Louis Children's museum which provided educational resources for the kids in a fun way. There were games for kids to learn how animals and humans are similar in their needs.
"We all need good exercise, good diet and nutrition and rest," Whitney Kohlmeyer said. "All the things that are important to us are also important to the animals here at the zoo."
Kohlmeyer is with the St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation.
New this year, a mimosa and bloody mary bar for the adults, to encourage people to stick around at the zoo longer after the race is over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.