LEADINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The sudden shutdown of a drug treatment center in Leadington this week is raising concerns that some of its patients might fall back into abusing opioids again.
Best Medical was a medication-based treatment center for people with opiate use disorder. Stacy was one of the more than 100 clients and says she's devastated.
"I don't know what to do," said Stacy.
The clinic used a treatment method where clients would receive a dosage of methadone each day, which would stave off their cravings. It's considered the most life-saving treatment.
"It was working. It was working great, I was able to go to work every day and not be sick. I was able to be productive, like, you know I had hope," said another client named Jason.
It's unclear who forced the clinic to close or why. Jason said that employees told clients that the D.E.A. forced the medical facility to close. News 4 reached out to the St. Louis office of the D.E.A. and a spokesperson said it wasn't their agency. News 4 also reached out to the Missouri Department of Mental Health but hasn't heard back.
Rural American has been hit hardest by the opioid epidemic but has limited medical facilities and treatment programs. The next closest medicine-based treatment programs are in St. Louis and Cape Girardeau. Many clients say they don't have the time or money to drive that far and back every day to get treatment.
Washington University psychiatrist, Dr. Laura Bierut, who specializes in addiction at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, said she was very concerned about how the treatment for the clients was abruptly halted when the clinic closed.
"It is like removing treatment for people with diabetes, or people with cancer. Opioid use disorder is life threatening and removing this type of treatment, you know, can cause death," she said.
News 4 reached out to the doctor who was in charge of treatment at Best Medical, at his Farmington urgent care business, but hasn't heard back.
Concern has been raised, that without the methadone treatments, some clients might be compelled to start using fentanyl or heroin again.
"Now what do I do? Do I continue to go buy drugs off the streets. No, that's not the person I'm trying to be. I'm trying to change and I reached out for help and I was getting it, and through no fault of my own and they're not helping me no more," said Jason.
A new rule from the D.E.A. will allow treatment centers to send mobile treatment vans into underserved rural areas to dispense methadone, for the first time. The rule change takes place later in July and could eventually bring much-needed treatment programs to underserved areas. But it's of little consequence to the current crisis for those who suddenly lost their access to treatment.
