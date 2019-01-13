ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After a winter storm blanketed hundreds of thousands in the St. Louis area, many spent the weekend shoveling driveways and scraping off car windows.
Fourteen-year-old Jadon Bowman who spent Sunday afternoon shoveling for his grandma and grandpa in Olivette. Both are recovering from recent surgeries.
“If they needed to leave I wouldn’t want to see them slip or fall and get injured or hurt more than they already are,” Bowman said.
His grandpa, Vaughan Morrill is on the mend following a knee replacement surgery. Morrill is happy the city has a snow removal ordinance requiring property owners to shovel within 24 hours after snowfall.
“I don’t want to slip and fall, I’d like to be stable on my feet,” Morrill said.
If property owners don’t comply, they could be fined up to $100. According to the city’s website, the removal of snow from sidewalks and driveways is the responsibility of the property owner.
All snow and ice should be removed from the entire constructed width of the sidewalk, enabling people of all ages and physical conditions to have access to clean pedestrian walkways.
The city asks residents to be considerate and not to plow or shovel snow onto public streets.
News 4 found out the same regulation applies in most Missouri cities, although time frames and penalties can vary.
In most cities in Illinois, property owners aren’t required but encouraged to shovel sidewalks.
“It just helps out so there’s less a chance of you hurting yourself,” Bowman said.
