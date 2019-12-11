MAYVILLE, WI. (WISN/CNN) – A FedEx driver’s meltdown while trying to lift a very large box in Wisconsin was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.
“I don’t understand, people always get this heavy [expletive],” the driver is heard saying in the video.
After tipping over a 144-pound package and pushing it through the snow, the driver continues his rant.
“Just to let you know, this is a [expletive] pickup,” he says. “Let you know, Justin could have done it.”
The surveillance video shows the driver trying to lift the box into the truck while on the phone.
“It’s [expletive] pathetic, every single [expletive] day I have to deal with Justin doesn’t put it in the right, the right [expletive] area. I’ll call you later.”
The package, according to FedEx’s website, is within the company’s 150-pound weight limit.
The owner of the home where this took place said she was watching her doorbell footage from work the entire time.
“But, I was actually in shock. I just sat there the entire time like, wow. I just wanted to hear what else he was gonna say,” said Andrea Wendorf.
Wendorf said the delivery driver normally rings the bell and leaves the package at the door. This time, she needed FedEx to take away a couch she’d ordered Wayfair twice but had been delivered by FedEx damaged both times.
"The frame was broken on it both times,” she said. “So now we're wondering if it was broken because of the way they treat merchandise."
Wendorf said she sent the video to FedEx but never got a response. She said she just wants an apology.
