ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A north St. Louis County woman may be alive Monday because of the quick actions of a couple neighbors.
Duane Morris was driving to work down Baron Drive in the Castle Point neighborhood Monday morning when he noticed smoke coming from a home at the intersection of Baron and Princess Drive just south of Interstate 270.
“Just happened to see some smoke coming from the back of a house,” Morris said. “I thought it was a chimney at first but I smelled something burning.”
When Morris went into the house, he noticed a woman unconscious on the floor.
“When I pushed it open I was hollering to see if anyone was in there but then I looked down and she was right there,” he said.
A neighbor across the street called 9-1-1. The firehouse is about a mile away from the woman’s home, and despite it being just a few minutes drive, fire crews may not have made it in time.
“There was so much smoke, like a white shirt,” Morris said. “so I just reached in and grabbed her and picked her up and brought her out.”
Captain Rich Hilligardt with the Metro North Fire District said most people who die in a fatal fire are killed by the smoke, not the flames.
The smoke can also make people lose consciousness faster than most realize.
“Three or four breaths of that heavy black smoke and it'll put you down,” Hilligardt said.
Morris carried the woman to safety, his quick thinking having saved her life.
“I don't think we would have made it on time to save her cause it was heavy smoke,” Hilligardt said. “We had heavy fire and heavy smoke.”
Even with the praise from firefighters, Morris shrugs off any notion of being a hero.
“I was just glad to be able to help her. It's a blessing from God just to be able to help,” he said. “Glad I was at the right place at the right time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.