ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The search for answers as to what led Richard Darren Emery to allegedly kill his girlfriend, her two children and her mother in shocking fashion continues, even after his first appearance in court Monday.
Emery’s family is still at a loss, and remain shocked and saddened by the horrific murders.
Photos on social media show a seemingly happy family. Emery, known by most as Darren, had been dating Kate Kasten for about a year and a half.
Friends and family say there were no signs of trouble; nothing that could have predicted the massacre inside their family home on Friday night.
“We were there on the 23rd- my whole family, my brother’s my whole family,” said Frederick Moeckel, father to Kate and grandfather to the two children, Zoe and Jonathan. “There was no indication anything was going on.”
Moeckel, whose ex-wife was Jane was also killed in the shooting, has spent the last two days planning their funerals.
Kate, Zoe, and Jonathon will be buried at Jefferson Barracks, where Kate's late husband Kory is buried after losing his battle with cancer in 2017.
“She was so strong she had been through so much,” said Kate’s best friend Julie Schaeffer.
Schaeffer said Emery’s Facebook profile picture, one of him at a gun range, has drawn a lot of attention. However, she says the range was something the couple did together.
“That was a hobby for them, they did it together as a family,” she said, adding, “He loved them, I [saw] it.”
Emery was in court Monday morning. He did not say anything except give yes or no answers. He indicated he did not yet have a lawyer.
Investigators are still trying to piece together a motive, and his family is still trying to understand what could have led their son to commit the acts he’s accused of.
Emery's father, also named Richard, told News 4 they were not ready to speak publicly, but in a short statement said:
"First and foremost let me say that our hearts go out to the family of the victims of this senseless act. We are all in shock. I have no idea what made my son commit such a horrendous crime. I don't think anyone saw this coming.”
Kate's coworkers continue to raise money through a GoFundMe page to pay for the funeral costs for all four.
A visitation will be held at Collier Funeral home in Maryland Heights on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 8. A service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. and then the burial will take place that afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.