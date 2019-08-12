ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden says he does not know if there are any white supremacists on the force after a sergeant told CBS News that some officers hold such views.
READ: St. Louis sergeant: There are white supremacists on the police force: CBS News
Hayden’s comments come after his boss, Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards, says he is “not surprised” there are white supremacists in the department.
Hayden said St. Louis has been racially polarized for a long time and added that is hard to know someone’s belief system when it comes to race.
He added that he is more concerned with the person’s behavior, if they act their belief system in a way that’s divisive or targeting a group of people.
"Well, I guess what I'm saying is I don't know if there are any white supremacists on our department. What I'm saying is that if we believe that there are white supremacists in St. Louis, St. Louis is a big place, the police department is only a microcosm of the city so if we believe there are white supremacists in the city then we have to believe there are white supremacists on the department,” he said. “But I'm saying you know can we identify them; do we know that for a fact? I don't believe we do."
News 4’s Kim St. Onge asked a follow-up question but a spokesperson for the department directed her to ask about recent homicides.
