ELSBERRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A local injured veteran got a new lease on life Thursday thanks to an organization that works to give veterans their mobility back.
Sergeant Aubrey Tapley was serving in Iraq when she was injured during a mission, fracturing her spine.
Today she received a customized, all-terrain wheelchair from the veterans charity Freedom Alliance.
An Elsberry native, Tapley said she can now join in on all the outdoor activities that her husband and children love.
“They are into so much more now and I don’t have to sit on the sidelines anymore,” she said. “I can go hunt and fish with them. I can be more mobile out in the woods it’s amazing.”
Freedom Alliance has provided similar customized chairs to 34 wounded troops nationwide, and president Tom Kilgannon says it helps not only veterans, but their loved ones.
“A chair like this- an intervention like this- is able to help her not only rehabilitate herself but also bring her and her children closer, her and her husband closer, and their family closer together,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.