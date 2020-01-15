CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC/CNN) -- A North Carolina school bus driver was suspended from her job after she was caught on camera yelling at the students on board.
The video comes from Kannapolis City and you can hear the bus driver screaming at the students. At one point she can be heard saying, “I don’t care about none of y’all little kids.”
The video was taken by Julia Jackson’s 13-year-old son. Jackson said her son called her after the bus got a flat tire and they were stuck on the side of the road.
“I heard screaming in the background,” Jackson said. “I was just like hang up and record everything.”
And that’s what her son did.
Jackson said she was worried for all the children including how her son would react.
“My son has certain disabilities, ADHS, ODD, and bipolar. I said, ‘Well how are you feeling?’ And he said, ‘I’m scared,’” Jackson said.
The school district released this statement:
“The behavior of the bus driver shown on the video is very upsetting and not acceptable at all. No one should speak to children like that. We suspended the bus driver the moment we saw the video.”
Jackson said she understands kids can be rowdy but she called what happened on the bus unacceptable.
"You could tell them to hush, or you can step off the bus and call you administrator and say they're being too much. I need somebody to hurry up. This is crazy. You don't handle other people's children that way,” Jackson said.
School administration said they don’t know what led up to the driver’s outburst and they are working on her dismissal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.