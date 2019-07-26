ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman who says she witnessed a suspect shoot a man before taking his car in North County said she is in shock.
St. Louis County police said Arthur Hodges, 49, was found fatally shot in the 10000 block of Valley Drive around 1 a.m. Friday. Authorities later said Hodges was an apparent carjacking victim.
According to police, Hodges was driving near his apartment in Riverview when 20-year-old Joshua Harper carjacked him.
Hodges, who was set to marry his fiance later this year, was shot and killed during the carjacking.
"For minutes, I was just in shock. I guess because I just froze," said the witness who didn't want to be identified. "I didn't know what to do. I did not know who to call, I did not know what to do."
The witness said she heard Harper and Hodges exchanging words before she heard a loud noise.
"For a minute, I did not know if it was a gunshot because it was so loud, it was so close to my window," she said.
She said she then looked out her window and saw Hodges shot in his car.
"I saw him hanging out of the car. His head and upper body hanging out, a hole and blood in his head. I saw it," said the witness.
The vehicle stolen was a blue Pontiac sedan, according to St. Louis County police. Around 6:30 a.m., authorities spotted the car in the 12300 block of St. Charles Rock Road and attempted to pull Harper over. When he failed to stop, police say the began their pursuit.
WATCH: Skyzoom4 shows crash at end of chase
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 caught up with the chase while it was on Goodfellow passing Interstate 70 around 6:45 a.m. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed into a silver car on Goodfellow near Maple, in the West End neighborhood.
First responders were seen treating someone near where the silver vehicle crashed. A man and woman who were inside the silver car were seen being transported to the hospital. Authorities later said they sustained minor injuries.
St. Louis County Police Sgt. Ben Granda said Harper was apprehended with the help of a K9 officer. Harper was reportedly not cooperative but was taken into custody and then sent to the hospital to be treated for injuries associated with the K9 apprehension and crash.
He is charged with second degree murder, robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. He's being held on $250,000 cash-only bond.
Sgt. Granda told News 4 the entire pursuit lasted around 20 minutes and numerous agencies assisted. One officer did sustain a minor injury, possibly a pulled muscle.
When asked about the pursuit, Sgt. Granda said the decision to chase is not something officers enter into lightly.
“This guy didn’t run a stop sign, you know, he wasn’t speeding, this was a vehicle that we knew was wanted in connection for a homicide. That is a vehicle and a suspect that we have to chase,” he said.
He continued by stating that any consequences of the chase, such as the injuries of those inside the car that was struck by the suspect vehicle, Harper is responsible for.
“It’s clear that this individual has no regard for your life, my life, or anyone else’s,” Sgt. Granda said. “Thankfully, this did not happen in the middle of the afternoon in the summer when kids are playing outside.”
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
