OKLAHOMA (CNN)-- A 28-year-old Oklahoma man is speaking out after a doctor said he suffered a stroke by popping his neck.
"The moment I heard the pop, everything on my left side started to go numb. I got up and tried to get an ice pack from the fridge and I remember I couldn't walk straight," said Josh Hader.
His father-in-law rushed him to the ER.
"I had about six or seven nurses and doctors surrounding me," said Hader.
Dr. Vance McCollom at Mercy Hospital said Hadler "could've had a life-ending stroke" where he could've died. He tore his vertebral artery, a crucial vessel leading to the brain.
"If you have a stroke in that area you can end up with a patient [ where] they're locked in," said McCollom. "They completely understand what's going on but they can't communicate.. they can't move anything. They can't speak. They can't breathe."
Thankfully, Hader's stroke wasn't that significant but it did cause a lot of damage.
"One of the muscles that goes to his eye is weak because the nerve was injured," said McCollom.
Hader had to wear an eye patch for several days. Doctors decided his condition was best treated with medicine and physical therapy.
"For the first few days I couldn't walk without a walker," said Hader.
Even though the walker is now put away, he still has a lot of trouble.
"It is difficult for me to walk with my left leg," he added.
Also, a very strange side-effect.
"..had hiccups for about a week and a half straight," he continued.
Painful hiccups that, he says, nearly caused a panic attack.
But Hader told us the most difficult part has been emotional. Not being able to help his wife with the two young children.
"I can't pick him up outta the crib, give him milk in the middle of the night. I can't do any of that," said Hader.
When asked if there's any safe way to pop your neck, Dr. McCollom said don't twist it.
"If ya wanna pop your neck, just kinda pop it side to side.. don't twist it. Whenever you twist it there's a risk of tearing that vessel. Say my hand is his head, I suspect he just turned it real sharply and then sharp and up and back.. that's what really pinched it," said McCollom.
And before Hader went into his procedure, he wanted to tell his wife one thing.
"He wanted to tell his wife he was sorry that he had popped his neck. His wife had been telling him, don't pop your neck.. you're gonna cause a stroke," said McCollom.
