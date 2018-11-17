NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis City inspectors are working to determine the cause of a partial building collapse that left two injured in old north St. Louis Friday.
Sharon Jones was sitting on the steps of a building at Warren and 13th Streets Friday when she was struck by falling bricks. The wall of an abandoned building fell on top of Jones and a man, officials say.
Witnesses scrambled to rescue Jones and a man from the building's debris and remnants.
"I started crying. I heard people calling my name and stuff like that. I could not really see. I could not turn my head," Jones said. "I didn't know if I was going to be here today. It's kind of eating me up because I can't move or anything like that."
Jones was hospitalized and treated for her injuries. She says she panics thinking about which medical bill she should pay first.
"Not the hospital bill or the ambulance bill. That's like $900 just to ride in the ambulance," she continued.
News 4 searched city records and found Rajshree Musray was the owner of the abandoned building.
Jones told News 4 that she wants the building owner to pay and has a message for him.
"You need to tear the building down if you can't the taxes or anything. Just tear the building down before somebody else gets hurt," Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.