'I couldn’t see anything': Man escapes from Belleville mobile home

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A mobile home in the Metro East was destroyed after it was engulfed with flames Monday.
Firefighters arrived to the 1900 block of Royal Mine Drive in Belleville around 6 a.m. where they found Riley Walker's home burning. Walker said he dozed off while he was cooking.
"I had grease heating up in the pot and I went and sat in my computer chair and started falling asleep and next thing I know the kitchens is engulfed in flames," Walker said."When I wake up, well not completely engulfed but to where I couldn’t see anything."
Walker was able to escape the flames and check on his neighbors. No one was hurt.
