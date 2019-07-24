NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The mother of 10-year-old Eddie Hill says she's determined to find her son's killer. Hill was shot and killed Friday at his family's North City home.
READ: Boy, 10, dies after being shot while on porch with father in North City
Police say Hill was on the porch of his family's home on Page Avenue with his dad and three other people when someone drove by and shot him. Police are still looking for the suspect.
Wednesday, mom, Rachel Kemp, tells News 4 a different version of what happened.
“He was never on the porch. He opened the door," said Kemp. “He was found right in the middle of the doorway."
Kemp says she got the call about the shooting while she was at work and rushed home.
“I couldn’t even hold my baby. That’s all I wanted to do," said Kemp.
Kemp tells News 4 she doesn't know who shot him or any reason why someone would want to hurt anyone in her family.
“I don’t know what was the motive and I’m pretty sure we could have negotiated. Did you want money? I can get that? It was not worth taking nobody’s life," said Kemp.
She says she can still hear Hill's voice, and remembers her son's zest for life. He loved basketball, boxing and had dreams of becoming a doctor or an engineer.
A vigil for Hill will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 4711 Page Avenue in North City.
