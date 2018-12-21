ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A husband in short-lived marriage struggles to cope after his wife was killed in fiery crash near Midtown St. Louis overnight Friday.
According to police, two vehicles, a sports car and SUV, were involved in the initial crash at 39th and Chouteau around 2:15 a.m. Friday. A third vehicle then crashed into the other cars.
"I was like, oh my God, oh my God. I could not believe it. It felt like a dream. I did not want to believe it," said Weibin Lam.
Lam's wife Chananya Siripaph and another person were seated inside the sports car and pronounced dead at the scene.
Lam and Siripaph met a year and half ago before getting married last July.
For hours, Lam didn't know about his wife's faith.
The newlywed's world was shattered after an officer knocked the door.
"We had been planning to buy a house and move in together so far, I have had to cancel the plans because this happened," said Lam. "I texted her to sign something and did not get a response, or anything. I was not sure what was going on. I thought maybe she was sleeping, working or something."
The driver of the SUV ran from the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and is reportedly cooperating with police.
Investigators said the car burned beyond recognition.
"They can't really release her body without dental work. which I don't know of any dentist, in St. Louis, she's used, she might have. she hasn't told me," said Lam.
He calls the wait agonizing.
"It seems like a lot of work. I am trying to control my emotions just to get some of the stuff done. It is Christmas weekend. It is hard to contact people to get lot of work done," said Lam.
