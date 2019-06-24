ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two weeks after a massive apartment fire in Arnold left several people without a place to live, one of the victims spoke exclusively to News 4 about what it was like to escape the flames.
On June 10, the Rock Community Fire Protection District was called to the Meramec Valley Apartments in the 200 block of Meramec Valley before 5:50 a.m.
"Out of nowhere I smelled smoke. Like the most intense smell I've ever smelled in my life. I thought, 'my apartment was on fire," said resident Angel Oliver, who was awake playing video games at the time. "I look over the balcony and I see that the entire complex is completely engulfed in flames and people are getting carried out in stretchers."
According to the fire protection district, two people jumped from windows on the second floor.
“I bawled my eyes out because everything I’ve worked for, everything is in there, but we were okay,” said Tabitha Warner.
Warner and her two children, ages 5 and 7, had to be rescued by fire crews from her second story unit, climbing out of a window to get to safety.
“I could feel the heat coming through, but I was too scared to turn around,” she said. “So, I’m just like hurry, hurry, hurry.”
Warner said she lost everything in the fire and is now working to rebuild her life and stay strong for her children.
The fire marshal told News 4 it was an accidental fire and the cause is undetermined.
In total, five people escaped the flames. A dog was also rescued by firefighters.
Two people were taken to the hospital with minor burns, according to the Rock Township Ambulance District.
The fire was the second at the complex this month.
