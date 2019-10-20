ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An infant was killed after a fire broke out in an occupied apartment in south St. Louis City Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The St. Louis City Fire Department said a fire broke out in the 1100 block of Kealty Lane in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. just south of Downtown St. Louis.
Officials said an infant died due to the injuries and two other children under the age of 6 were transported to a hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters said there were no adults in the apartment at the time of the fire and fire alarms never went off.
"Even if you had working smoke alarms, there were no adults to be alerted so it wouldn't have made much of a difference obviously," Captain Leon Whitener with the St. Louis Fire Department said. "The thing here is children this age should not be left home alone."
A woman saw the fire and called for three neighbors to help. The door was locked but they eventually managed to break it down. One of them said the smoke was too thick for them to go inside.
"Someone threw me a mask and I put it on and I went as far, I crawled up under the smoke and went as far as I could and it started choking me," Chaz Isreal said.
Firefighters arrived and found the infant dead in the front bedroom and the two other children were in the back room.
"When they did bring the kids out, I broke down crying," Leon Parks said.
READ: Mother, father charged after 4 children left alone before St. Louis house fire
The Regional Bomb and Arson unit was called to investigate the scene along with city fire and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Fire crews said the fire broke out in the third floor of an occupied three-story building in the Peabody Apartment complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.