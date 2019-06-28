ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A person of interest in the fatal shooting of a local police officer was booked in the St. Ann Jail Friday evening.
Kawynn Smith is a person of interest in the investigation of the fatal shooting of North County Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf.
READ: Man charged in 'execution' of North County Cooperative officer
News 4’s Venton Blandin was the only reporter present minutes before Smith was processed.
"I was in the car, but I did not know what was going on inside," Smith said.
Smith admitted he was outside Clay’s Wellston Food Market moments before Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks shot and killed Langsdorf on June 23.
Smith said he was in the passenger seat with Meeks that afternoon. According to court documents, Smith has a history of writing bad checks dating back to the 1980s.
"I had found some checks. I gave them to [Meeks] and he wanted to go cash them," Smith said.
"Was that a good check?" News 4's Venton Blandin asked.
"No," Smith responded.
Smith admitted to knowing about the bad check Langsdorf was called to the store about. Meeks was trying to cash the check when he allegedly shot Langsdorf.
When asked why he gave the check to Meeks, Smith said, "Just stupid, I guess. Stupid on my part."
Smith said he didn't know Officer Langsdorf was killed until a couple of days later.
"I apologize for what happened," Smith said. "I did not know that was going to happen. Nothing like that. I do apologize. I honestly do."
Smith said he left before the shooting and never heard gunshots. He told Meeks he had to go home, so he left the car and walked to catch a bus ride home.
"I didn't know the guy was going to go in there and shoot nobody," Smith said. "If I could trade places with the guy, I would. I truly would."
Smith later revealed Meeks is his wife's cousin, but he said he had just recently met him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.