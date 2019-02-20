BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A pastor says another driver pointed a gun at him and yelled racial slurs while he was driving to work in Bridgeton.
Devone Crusoe says he was driving to work on westbound I-70 Tuesday afternoon when another driver caught him completely off-guard.
He says he noticed the driver was swerving in and out of traffic as he followed him to the Lindbergh exit. When both of them reached the exit, Crusoe said the other driver cornered him, rolled down the window and pointed a gun at his face.
“You have it out the window and I am looking at the barrel, I could see the barrel,” said Crusoe.
Crusoe said he froze as the driver repeatedly called him the n-word.
“All sorts of n-words, cursing, swearing towards me,” Crusoe said.
Eventually the other driver took off but not before Crusoe was able to capture footage on his phone.
“I was still angry, I felt violated on many levels,” said Crusoe.
Bridgeton police are searching for the driver of a blue Chevy truck that does not have a back license plate.
“I was glad I was able to go back to my family,” Crusoe said. “Could have ended with me being possibly dead, shot, hurt.”
Police say the suspect could be charged with flourishing a weapon. If convicted, it could result in four years in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.